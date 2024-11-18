Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Kräfte kommen zusammen: Warum dies die wichtigste Kupfer-Story des Jahres 2024 sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.11.2024 08:26 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nanomerics Ltd: UK Regulator MHRA Grants Nanomerics Clinical Trials Authorisation Notice for its Upcoming OC134 Clinical Trial

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Nanomerics Ltd., a private speciality pharmaceutical company announced that it had received clinical trials authorisation for its first in human OC134 trial from the Medicinal and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the UK regulator.

This means that the trial of OC134 in human subjects may now proceed. OC134 is an eye drop medicine candidate indicated for the topical treatment of, e.g., moderate to severe allergic conjunctivitis, a condition for which suitable non-steroidal topical ocular treatment does not currently exist. OC134 is powered by Nanomerics' Molecular Envelope Technology (MET), a non-irritant ocular penetration enhancer.

Professor Ijeoma F. Uchegbu, Nanomerics' Chief Scientific Officer, of Nanomerics commented:

"This is a remarkable achievement for our company and is testament to the dedication and scientific excellence of the entire Nanomerics' team involved in the study. We are now able to advance our Molecular Envelope Technology to clinical stage and to complete the first of many clinical studies powered by Nanomerics' MET, our non-irritant ocular penetration enhancer."

Nanomerics' MET is being used to formulate other eye drops such as: OC137, indicated for the treatment of retinal diseases and OC135, indicated for the treatment of glaucoma.

About Nanomerics

Nanomerics Ltd is a speciality pharmaceutical company developing precision medicines using proprietary delivery platform. The company operates state of the art R&D laboratories in North LondonLondon, UK. Nanomerics was founded to commercialise its biocompatible polymer technologies for drug delivery and other applications. Nanomerics' proprietary technology is based on world leading know-how and scientific leadership in polymer nanotechnology. Nanomerics creates uniquely differentiated, patented pharmaceutical assets, underpinned by high quality science. For example, the company's Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) is a unique patented biocompatible polymer that delivers a step change in target tissue bioavailability. The founding scientists, Professor Ijeoma F. Uchegbu and Professor Andreas G. Schätzlein developed the technology at the Universities of Strathclyde and Glasgow and, latterly at the UCL School of Pharmacy. Pharmaceutical product candidates in development include the eye drops: OC134 for the treatment of moderate to severe allergic conjunctivitis and OC137 for the treatment of retinal diseases. For more information, please visit www.nanomerics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Nanomerics cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and Nanomerics takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

For more information please visit www.nanomerics.com

Or contact:

Name: Pedro Margarido
Company: Nanomerics Ltd
Email: bd@nanomerics.com
Contact: +44 2045585366

SOURCE: Nanomerics Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.