Suzuki and Tata Elxsi Launch 'SUZUKI-TATA ELXSI Offshore Development Center'

Strategic Partnership to Drive Sustainable and Future-Ready Automotive Innovation

KAWASAKI, Japan and PUNE, India, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzuki Motor Corporation, a Japanese multinational mobility manufacturer, and Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, today inaugurated the 'SUZUKI-TATA ELXSI Offshore Development Center' in Pune, India. This dedicated center will drive Suzuki's innovations in advanced engineering, shaping the future of mobility.

Tata Elxsi will support Suzuki in its green mobility vision by aligning with Suzuki's goals for sustainable innovation in lightweight design, safety, styling and engineering, eco-friendly materials, and advanced simulations to improve time-to-market. The partnership will also focus on next-generation powertrains and software-defined vehicles, fostering energy-efficient solutions for electric, hybrid, and alternative fuel vehicles.

At the inauguration, Suzuki's Chief Technology Officer, Katsuhiro Kato, highlighted the importance of the center as a core component of Suzuki's innovation strategy. "As the industry progresses in Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric technologies, Suzuki must accelerate electronic and virtual development to meet evolving demands. Tata Elxsi's expertise in advanced computing, simulation, and design digital makes them an ideal partner in bringing forward-thinking solutions to market. This strategic and long-term partnership incorporates Suzuki's endeavor of minimising energy and enablesIndia's talent to actively contribute to our development efforts globally," said Mr. Kato.

Manoj Raghavan, MD & CEO of Tata Elxsi, shared, "The inauguration of SUZUKI-TATA ELXSI Offshore Development Center marks a significant milestone in our partnership with Suzuki and our shared vision for the future of mobility. Tata Elxsi's design-led, digital-first approach is uniquely positioned to support Suzuki's energy minimisation and sustainability goals, advancing the future of automotive engineering with precision and responsibility. We are delighted to support Suzuki in this journey towards transformative automotive engineering."

About Tata Elxsi

Incorporated in 1989, Tata Elxsi is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services in select industries, including Automotive, Media & Telecom, Healthcare, and Transportation. Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design, and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond. It combines domain experience across Autonomous, Electric, and Connected vehicle technologies and Software-defined vehicles (SDV). It is supported by a worldwide network of design studios, development centres, offices, and a global pool of over 13000 engineers and specialists.

For more information, visit www.tataelxsi.com.

About Suzuki

Suzuki Motor Corporation is one of Japan's leading carmakers and a global motorcycle manufacturer. The company's non-vehicle products include outboard motors for boats and motorized wheelchairs. It builds its lineup on its own and through numerous subsidiaries and joint ventures outside Japan. Suzuki was established in 1920 and has headquarters in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka. Toshihiro SUZUKI is President of the company.

Website: https://www.globalsuzuki.com

