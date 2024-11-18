BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen retreated from recent highs against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The yen fell to 163.50 against the euro and 174.62 against the Swiss franc, from a recent near 1-month highs of 162.27 and 173.41, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar, the yen advanced to 155.14 from a recent 6-day high of 153.84.The yen edged up to 195.99 against the pound, from a recent high of 194.73.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 166.00 against the euro, 178.00 against the franc, 160.00 against the greenback and 200.00 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX