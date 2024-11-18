DJ Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF (C) (BRZ LN) Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF (C): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Nov-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF (C) DEALING DATE: 15-Nov-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 46.1923 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 130127 CODE: BRZ LN ISIN: LU1437024992 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437024992 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BRZ LN Sequence No.: 359564 EQS News ID: 2031733

November 18, 2024 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)