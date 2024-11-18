PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial producer price inflation increased somewhat in October after easing in the previous month, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.The industrial producer price index climbed 0.8 percent yearly in October, faster than the 0.6 percent rise in September. The expected increase was 0.9 percent.Among the main industrial groupings, prices for capital goods increased 2.8 percent from last year, and those for non-durable consumer goods were 1.9 percent higher. Data showed that energy prices rose only 0.3 percent.Excluding energy, industrial producer price inflation was 1.1 percent versus 0.9 percent in September.On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in October.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX