Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Director/PDMR Shareholding 18-Nov-2024 / 09:24 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Metro Bank Holdings plc (the "Company") NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robert Sharpe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director Amendment b) Initial notification /Amendment Previous announcement incorrectly stated sale of shares when shares were purchased. 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each type of instrument a) Identification code GB00BMX3W479 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares c) Currency GBP Price(s) Volume(s) Total d) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP 0.9374 29,000 GBP27,184.60

f) Date of the transaction 14 November 2024

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

