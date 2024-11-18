Anzeige
Montag, 18.11.2024
Drei Kräfte kommen zusammen: Warum dies die wichtigste Kupfer-Story des Jahres 2024 sein könnte
WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
18.11.24
08:10 Uhr
1,060 Euro
-0,020
-1,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0701,10011:48
18.11.2024 10:55 Uhr
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
18-Nov-2024 / 09:24 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
Metro Bank Holdings plc 
(the "Company") 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                    Robert Sharpe 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status               Non-Executive Director 
                             Amendment 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                             Previous announcement incorrectly stated sale of shares when 
                             shares were purchased. 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                    Metro Bank Holdings plc 
b)      LEI                     984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument,  Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each 
       type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                             GB00BMX3W479 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Purchase of Shares 
c)      Currency                  GBP 
 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) Total 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                             GBP 0.9374   29,000  GBP27,184.60

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume n/a

- Price

f) Date of the transaction 14 November 2024

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  359788 
EQS News ID:  2032233 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2032233&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2024 04:24 ET (09:24 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
