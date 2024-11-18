The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 15 November 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 15 November 2024 98.92p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 96.73p per ordinary share
18 November 2024
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
