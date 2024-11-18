MolecuLight Inc.: MolecuLight Applauds New CMS Local Coverage Determination (LCD) Changes for Skin Substitutes

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for wound care, is pleased to announce its readiness to support the recent LCD changes for skin substitutes. These changes, which emphasize the importance of infection prevention, control, and thorough wound bed preparation necessitate rigorous documentation of wound bed status prior to the placement of a skin substitute. Additionally, the new LCD requires objective verification that all necessary efforts were made to offer the best chance of success for skin substitute treatment.

MolecuLight's innovative fluorescence imaging technology empowers healthcare providers through a powerful visual tool to accurately assess wounds. By visualizing and establishing the location of bacterial load/biofilm in real-time, clinicians can make informed decisions about wound treatment plans and appropriate skin substitute placement, consistent with new CMS guidelines.

Key benefits of using MolecuLight® in conjunction with graft/skin substitute therapy:

"We are committed to supporting healthcare providers in delivering optimal wound care," said Anil Amlani, CEO at MolecuLight. "Our technology empowers clinicians to make evidence-based decisions and improve patient outcomes. We are confident that MolecuLight will play a crucial role in meeting the new LCD documentation requirements and ensuring the successful implementation of skin substitute therapies."

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight is the leader in in point-of-care fluorescence imaging. Their innovative devices empower healthcare providers to quickly and accurately detect elevated levels of bacteria in wounds, surgical sites, and other injuries. This real-time visualization of bacteria that is linked to infection empowers clinicians to make informed treatment decisions. Early and accurate detection of bacteria leads to more targeted treatment plans. By optimizing treatment plans, MolecuLight technology helps to accelerate healing and reduce the risk of complications. The multi-modal device combines bacterial detection, wound measurement, and imaging capabilities into a single tool, streamlining workflows and improving documentation accuracy. Integrating seamlessly with electronic medical records, MolecuLight empowers clinicians to deliver the highest standard of care while optimizing their workflow. For more information, please visit www.moleculight.com

Hunter Zudans, Director of Marketing, MolecuLight Inc., hzudans@moleculight.com, T. +1.484.682.7580, www.moleculight.com

