easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 18-Nov-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 14-Nov-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 15-Nov-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % . % of voting rights of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting attached to shares financial instruments + 8.B) rights held in issuer (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 0.699978 7.851692 8.551670 64822512 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 0.827160 8.058445 8.885605 applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % of indirect voting rights possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 5282649 0.696910 GB00B7KR2P84 23252 0.003068 US2778562098 Sub 5305901 0.699978% Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted n/a 93789 0.012373 Right to Recall n/a 17/01/2029 6353 0.000838 Physical Option n/a Sub 100142 0.013211% Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights 09/12/2024 Cash 3741114 0.493544 Swaps N/A 15/01/2025 Cash 35083 0.004628 Swaps N/A 31/01/2025 Cash 25262 0.003333 Swaps N/A 28/02/2025 Cash 3769 0.000497 Swaps N/A 03/03/2025 Cash 3442539 0.454155 Swaps N/A 18/03/2025 Cash 5529400 0.729463 Swaps N/A 21/03/2025 Cash 9583494 1.264296 Swaps N/A 28/03/2025 Cash 15700741 2.071310 Swaps N/A 31/03/2025 Cash 90000 0.011873 Swaps N/A 02/04/2025 Cash 13559646 1.788848 Swaps N/A 22/05/2025 Cash 1230516 0.162335 Swaps N/A 04/07/2025 Cash 3968795 0.523581 Swaps N/A 14/07/2025 Cash 75173 0.009917 Swaps N/A 29/08/2025 Cash 20199 0.002665 Swaps N/A 31/10/2025 Cash 10460 0.001380 Swaps N/A 29/12/2025 Cash 206 0.000027 Swaps N/A 16/02/2026 Cash 11187 0.001476 Swaps N/A 18/03/2026 Cash 376269 0.049639 Swaps N/A 26/05/2026 Cash 203372 0.026830 Swaps N/A 31/07/2026 Cash 1240678 0.163676 Swaps N/A 31/08/2026 Cash 70478 0.009298 Swaps N/A 16/09/2026 Cash 6236 0.000823 Swaps N/A 30/10/2026 Cash 173583 0.022900 Swaps N/A 14/06/2027 Cash 233127 0.030755

