Dow Jones News
Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
18-Nov-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B7KR2P84 
Issuer Name 
EASYJET PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Bank of America Corporation 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
14-Nov-2024 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
15-Nov-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                                   % 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
           (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation 
on the date on which 0.699978        7.851692          8.551670        64822512 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if   0.827160        8.058445          8.885605 
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
                                  5282649                             0.696910 
GB00B7KR2P84 
 
 
                                  23252                              0.003068 
US2778562098 
 
 
                Sub 5305901                             0.699978% 
Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that 
Type of financial instrument    Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                    instrument is exercised/ 
                                                    converted 
 
 
                  n/a                                 93789              0.012373 
Right to Recall                           n/a 
 
 
                  17/01/2029                             6353              0.000838 
Physical Option                           n/a 
 
 
                Sub                                   100142             0.013211% 
Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument    Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 
 
 
                  09/12/2024                             Cash              3741114             0.493544 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  15/01/2025                             Cash              35083              0.004628 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/01/2025                             Cash              25262              0.003333 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  28/02/2025                             Cash              3769              0.000497 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  03/03/2025                             Cash              3442539             0.454155 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  18/03/2025                             Cash              5529400             0.729463 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  21/03/2025                             Cash              9583494             1.264296 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  28/03/2025                             Cash              15700741            2.071310 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/03/2025                             Cash              90000              0.011873 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  02/04/2025                             Cash              13559646            1.788848 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  22/05/2025                             Cash              1230516             0.162335 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  04/07/2025                             Cash              3968795             0.523581 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  14/07/2025                             Cash              75173              0.009917 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  29/08/2025                             Cash              20199              0.002665 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/10/2025                             Cash              10460              0.001380 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  29/12/2025                             Cash              206               0.000027 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  16/02/2026                             Cash              11187              0.001476 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  18/03/2026                             Cash              376269             0.049639 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  26/05/2026                             Cash              203372             0.026830 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/07/2026                             Cash              1240678             0.163676 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/08/2026                             Cash              70478              0.009298 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  16/09/2026                             Cash              6236              0.000823 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  30/10/2026                             Cash              173583             0.022900 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  14/06/2027                             Cash              233127             0.030755

