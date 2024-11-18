Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Kräfte kommen zusammen: Warum dies die wichtigste Kupfer-Story des Jahres 2024 sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.11.2024 14:10 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SPEE3D SHOWCASES EXPEDITIONARY MANUFACTURING AT FORMNEXT CONFERENCE GERMANY

Finanznachrichten News

Renowned German Additive Manufacturing Engineer and Expert Dr. Stephan Ziegler Joins Company

Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 18, 2024, a leading metal additive manufacturing company, announced they will be attending the Formnext Germany conference and printing metal parts on-site with their XSPEE3D printer, part of the company's Expeditionary Manufacturing solution. SPEE3D will be in hall 12.0, booth C01.

XSPEE3D comprises half of SPEE3D's Expeditionary Manufacturing Unit (EMU), a complete onsite mobile additive manufacturing solution combined with the SPEE3Dcell post-processing and testing unit. EMU is containerized, ruggedized, and easily deployed, and can be powered up and ready to fabricate parts immediately in remote locations and harsh conditions. The printer is housed in two, 20-foot shipping containers and can produce cast-equivalent metal parts in record time close to the point of need with no extensive training or complex infrastructure required.

"We are excited to attend Formnext Germany and connect with local additive manufacturing leaders and partners in the region to showcase our XSPEE3D printer and discuss the capabilities of our Expeditionary Manufacturing Unit," said Byron Kennedy, CEO of SPEE3D. "We are also thrilled to welcome to SPEE3D renowned additive manufacturing expert Dr. Stephan Ziegler, who is based in Germany and will offer insights for our regional customers and further our leadership in the community."

Also attending Formnext will be Dr. Stephan Ziegler, who is joining the company to head business development for SPEE3D. Dr. Ziegler studied mechanical engineering at Aachen University of Applied Sciences and business administration at RWTH Aachen University, where he also gained his doctorate. After working in research at the Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology and RWTH Aachen University, he headed the Aachen Centre for Additive Manufacturing, an innovative management consultancy focusing on digital and additive production for sustainable and efficient manufacturing solutions.

"I am passionate about the promise and reality of additive manufacturing to impact multiple industries positively and have dedicated my career to further the research, learning, and implementation of this science," said Dr. Ziegler. "Joining SPEE3D brings together a truly forward-thinking global team, and their patented Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology is unique in the field. I look forward to significantly contributing to the further development of additive manufacturing through my contributions to the company."

About SPEE3D:
SPEE3D is a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company dedicated to the research, development, and delivery of metal 3D printers and integrated systems utilizing its patented Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing.

Attachments

  • XSPEE3D (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/73801669-cf47-49a0-a6ce-15f1f641be06)
  • SPEE3D Printed Part (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/03b90369-41b9-4342-9f20-30021618f1c1)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.