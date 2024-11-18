Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, has scheduled a conference call to review the Company's financials for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

AmeraMex International's management team will host the Company's financial conference call on Monday, November 25, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. Please dial the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from November 25, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time until December 9 , 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 13750228.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, agriculture, mining, and lumber. The company serves a US and international customer base and has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional company information, equipment videos, equipment inventory and pricing.

SOURCE: AmeraMex International Inc.