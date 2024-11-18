On the change in Punktid Technologies observation status

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-11-18 14:16 CET -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on November 18, 2024 to change the grounds of the observation status applied for Punktid Technologies AS (PNKTD, ISIN kood: EE3100089160). The observation status applied on August 5, 2024 is removed as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied on ceased to exist. Observation status was applied due to the fact that Punktid Technologies AS did not pay the fee within the time limit and in the amount specified by the Exchange, and the payment was overdue for more than six months. The observation status applied to the company on July 1, 2024 is still in force. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.