GlobeNewswire
18.11.2024 14:22 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

On the change in Punktid Technologies observation status

Finanznachrichten News
Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-11-18 14:16 CET --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on November 18, 2024 to change the grounds of the
observation status applied for Punktid Technologies AS (PNKTD, ISIN kood:
EE3100089160). 

The observation status applied on August 5, 2024 is removed as the reasons due
to which the observation status was applied on ceased to exist. 

Observation status was applied due to the fact that Punktid Technologies AS did
not pay the fee within the time limit and in the amount specified by the
Exchange, and the payment was overdue for more than six months. 



The observation status applied to the company on July 1, 2024 is still in force.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
