CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed trend prevails in world markets ahead of key earnings updates and economic data releases. The latest hints about the interest rate trajectory by the Fed Chair continued to weigh on market sentiment. Markets also in the meanwhile wait for monetary policy cues from central bank speakers lined up. Minutes of the recent meeting of Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled for release later in the day.Wall Street Futures are directionless. European benchmarks are trading mostly lower. Asian benchmarks closed on a mixed note.The Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields mostly hardened. Concerns over tensions between Russia and Ukraine lifted crude oil prices. Gold staged an emphatic rally amidst a pause in Dollar's gains. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.The CME FedWatch tool shows the likelihood of a quarter-point Fed rate cut in December at 62 percent and the probability of a pause at 38 percent.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 43,318.80 down 0.29% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,874.20, up 0.06% Germany's DAX at 19,174.95, down 0.23% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,078.84, up 0.19% France's CAC 40 at 7,256.59, down 0.18% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,772.35, down 0.48% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,232.50, down 1.05% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,300.20, up 0.18% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,323.85, down 0.21% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,576.61, up 0.77%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0541, up 0.00% GBP/USD at 1.2620, up 0.03% USD/JPY at 155.05, up 0.46% AUD/USD at 0.6452, down 0.14% USD/CAD at 1.4098, up 0.07% Dollar Index at 106.75, up 0.06%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.471%, up 0.95% Germany at 2.3820%, up 1.40% France at 3.115%, up 1.17% U.K. at 4.5335%, up 1.35% Japan at 1.063%, down 0.75%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $71.52, up 0.68%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $67.34, up 0.63%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,598.10, up 1.09%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $90,113.99, down 0.60% Ethereum at $3,054.58, down 1.69% Solana at $242.83, up 2.80% BNB at $615.39, down 2.25% XRP (XRP) at $1.12, up 7.14% Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.3628, up 0.73%.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX