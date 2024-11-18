WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spaceflight accelerates the symptoms of aging in astronauts' bodies, a recent study says.The fast-paced aging is caused by inducing genomic instability, mitochondrial dysfunction, and increased inflammation, according to the first study to comprehensively examine biomarkers and pathways associated with spaceflight and terrestrial aging, frailty, and sarcopenia.One of the main findings of the study is that spaceflight induces notable changes in gene expression patterns related to frailty and muscle loss indicative of a frailty-like condition.Exposure to the space environment leads to changes related to inflammation, muscle wasting, and other age-related features observed in both mice and humans. Parallels between spaceflight and the aging process may extend to also include frailty.This study was part of the 44-article Space Omics and Medical Atlas (SOMA) package published in Nature.The study was organized through the Analysis Working Groups (AWGs) of NASA's Open Science Data Repository (OSDR).This work reveals the need for a frailty index to monitor development of frailty-related astronaut health risks during spaceflight, NASA said. The results provide insights into potential avenues for developing countermeasures to combat frailty-related health risks for both astronauts and aging populations on Earth.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX