Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - Honey Badger Silver (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming New Orleans Investment Conference November 20-23, 2024 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.

The New Orleans Investment Conference gathers some of the world's brightest and most successful analysts and investors. This year's event will highlight all major asset classes, including Silver Junior Mining.

About Honey Badger Silver

Honey Badger Silver offers a unique investment opportunity by offering direct exposure to high-quality silver mineral assets. Focused on aggregating silver resources in established mining jurisdictions, Honey Badger Silver is positioning itself to benefit from the coming bull market in silver. We are strategically poised for growth and appreciation.

About The New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.

Headliners at the New Orleans Conference over the last 50 years have included Lady Margaret Thatcher, former President Gerald Ford, novelist Ayn Rand, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and F.A. Hayek, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Senator Barry Goldwater, Admiral Hyman Rickover, Louis Rukeyser, Sir John Templeton, Lord William Rees-Mogg, Charlton Heston, Jeane Kirkpatrick, Robert Bleiberg, Jack Kemp, William F. Buckley, General Colin Powell, Ron Paul and J. Peter Grace, among hundreds of other notables.

This year's speakers line-up includes the likes of James Grant...George Gammon...Rick Rule...Danielle DiMartino Booth...Brent Johnson...Charles C.W. Cooke…Mary Katharine Ham…Jim Iuorio...Peter Boockvar...Jim Bianco...James Lavish...Adrian Day...Dave Collum...Alex Green...Bob Prechter...Tracy Shuchart...Avi Gilburt...Adam Taggart...Lawrence Lepard...Mark Skousen...Doug Casey...Tavi Costa...Peter Schiff…Lyn Alden…

...Chris Powell...Russ Gray...Robert Helms...Nick Hodge...Sean Brodrick...Lobo Tiggre...Scott McKay...Jennifer Shaigec...Mary Anne & Pam Aden...Dana Samuelson...Bill Murphy...David Morgan...Gary Alexander...Jeff Deist...Byron King…Albert Lu...Omar Ayales...Gerardo Del Real...Rich Checkan...Thom Calandra...and more, including Brien Lundin, host of this illustrious event.

SOURCE: New Orleans Investment Conference