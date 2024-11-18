Anzeige
Montag, 18.11.2024
Drei Kräfte kommen zusammen: Warum dies die wichtigste Kupfer-Story des Jahres 2024 sein könnte
PR Newswire
18.11.2024 14:42 Uhr
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:

15 November 2024 £947.47 per Ordinary share

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

18 November 2024


