Gladstone Commercial Corporation: Gladstone Commercial Announces Industrial Acquisition in St. Clair, Missouri

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") has acquired a 124,500 square foot industrial manufacturing, distribution, and warehouse facility in St. Clair, Missouri.

Gladstone Commercial acquired the property subject to a 20-year absolute NNN lease to ATRO, LLC, a leader in manufacturing durable and high-performance heavy-duty polyurethane truck parts that extend the lifespan of truck components and reduce the total cost of ownership for fleet operators.

"We are excited to expand our industrial portfolio with a mission-critical, high-quality asset leased to a strong, creditworthy tenant. This well-located facility adds significant value to our portfolio and supports our strategy of acquiring assets with long-term growth potential," stated Ryan Carter, Executive Vice President of Gladstone Commercial.

"This acquisition continues our strategy to expand our industrial portfolio with high-quality assets in target industrial markets. By adding a facility with a long-term lease to a strong, creditworthy tenant in a region known for its strong industrial demand, we're enhancing our position in a key market while diversifying our holdings. This accretive acquisition improves our portfolio's weighted average lease term, increases our industrial concentration, and reinforces our strategy of partnering with creditworthy tenants in sectors with robust long-term potential," said Buzz Cooper, President of Gladstone Commercial.

About Gladstone Commercial (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of September 30, 2024, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 135 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 16.8 million square feet. For additional information, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

For Broker Submittals:

Midwest/West South Central Ryan Carter Todd Alan McDonald Executive Vice President Senior Vice President (571) 451-0019 (703) 287-5895 Ryan.Carter@gladstone.com Todd.McDonald@gladstone.com Southeast/Northeast Nick Lindsay Vice President (703) 966-3864 Nick.Lindsay@gladstone.com

Investor or Media Inquiries:

Buzz Cooper Catherine Gerkis President Director of Investor Relations/ESG (703) 287-5815 (703) 287-5846 Buzz.Cooper@gladstone.com Catherine.Gerkis@gladstone.com

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties as they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events, or trends concerning matters that are not historical facts and may ultimately prove to be incorrect or false. Forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future events, including, without limitation, those relating to the discussion and analysis of Gladstone Commercial's business, financial condition, results of operations, and our strategic plans and objectives. Words such as "may," "might," "believe," "will," "anticipate," "future," "could," "growth," "plan," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "if," "seek," "possible," "potential," "likely" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or contemplated by such statements, including, but not limited to, the description of risks and uncertainties in "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 21, 2024, and certain other filings made with the SEC. Gladstone Commercial cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

