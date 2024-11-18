David Pearson Joins Arcanna.ai: A Proven Innovator in Cybersecurity

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Arcanna.ai, an AI-driven platform designed to enhance decision-making in cybersecurity by automating the management and analysis of security alerts, is thrilled to announce the addition of David Pearson, a seasoned entrepreneur and expert in threat intelligence and cybersecurity, to the team as Chief Product Officer. David brings a wealth of experience, having held leadership roles across various cutting-edge companies.



"We're helping companies integrate AI in ways that work for their current needs and future goals within the SOC. The platform saves money and time by enhancing existing investments in SIEMs and SOARs for alert triage, while also providing additional use cases for threat hunting, attacker classification, and prioritizing threat intelligence. What drew me to Arcanna.ai is the fact that they already have built a real platform with tangible benefits for customers, solving real problems and addressing a critical market need now. This isn't just an idea or concept that needs to be proven, and that's a big draw for me because I don't have to imagine the potential: it's happening now, and the value is evident. But, at the same time, this is only the beginning of our story at Arcanna.ai" - David Pearson - Chief Product Officer, Arcanna.ai

David most recently served as Founder and CEO of Bayse Intelligence, where he developed an advanced phishing and fraud detection platform capable of detecting, correlating, and explaining unknown attacks across the Internet at machine speed. Previously, David was Head of Threat Research at Awake Security (acquired by Arista Networks), where he was responsible for co-creating the platform's automated detection and response functionality and building significant portions of the platform's detection capabilities. With his deep expertise and forward-thinking approach, David will be instrumental in driving innovation at Arcanna.ai, advancing the company's mission to revolutionize decision-making in SOCs through AI-powered solutions.

Peter Ruta, CEO and Founder of Arcanna.ai, shared his excitement about the new addition to the team: "David's extensive experience in the cybersecurity field and his innovative mindset align perfectly with Arcanna.ai's vision. His insights into both the technical and strategic sides of cybersecurity will be invaluable as we continue to expand our platform's capabilities. David brings not only his technical expertise but also his deep understanding of the broader cybersecurity landscape. His ability to combine hands-on experience with a strategic vision is exactly what we need to elevate Arcanna.ai to the next level."

About Arcanna.ai

Arcanna.ai offers a cutting-edge decision intelligence platform that enhances cybersecurity operations by leveraging AI to automate and streamline incident management. It addresses the critical challenge of alert overload and analyst fatigue in SOCs, where the volume of security alerts can be overwhelming. Using advanced machine learning and natural language processing (NLP), Arcanna.ai improves response times and decision accuracy by automating routine tasks and enabling faster, more informed responses to threats. This leads to increased operational efficiency, reduced human error, and lower overall risk for organizations facing the growing complexity of cyber threats. Additional information is available at www.arcanna.ai

Contact Information

Arcanna.AI Media Inquiries

iteodorescu@arcanna.ai

SOURCE: Arcanna.ai

View the original press release on newswire.com.