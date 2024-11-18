Liberty Tax and DCBank Announce Partnership to Provide Financial Solutions and Tax Services to Clients

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Liberty Tax and Digital Commerce Bank ("DCBank"), a Canadian leader in digital payment solutions for corporate online banking, are excited to announce a new partnership to provide DCBank and Liberty Tax clients access to premium income tax and other services and refunds loaded onto digital or physical Mastercard® cards and through Interac e-Transfer®.





Liberty Tax





Through this innovative partnership, clients will be able to avoid cheque cashing fees, make online purchases, and have immediate access to funds at merchants worldwide. DCBank is committed to providing solutions that offer clients efficiency, flexibility, and convenience when it comes to client banking and payment needs. DCBank intends to develop a unique mobile application for Liberty Tax clients enabling them to manage their tax refunds, cards and Interac e-Transfer payments.

"We look forward to providing DCBank clients, who haven't filed with us, great in-person and remote tax preparation services," said Scott Terrell, CEO, Liberty Tax. "The ability to have tax refunds instantly loaded to a digital bank card that's synced to your Apple Wallet® or Google Wallet® will be great for clients who need their refund money fast. Having this new card and Interac e-Transfer as a funding option elevates our ability to serve every Liberty Tax customer who does business with us."

DCBank CEO, Jeffrey Smith, added, "Having a partner like Liberty Tax with over 25 years of tax industry experience is a great fit for our clients. The bank card and Interac e-Transfer services we supply will have a ton of great features at a low cost that extend benefits beyond the tax season; especially for clients without an existing Mastercard card or bank account."

The Liberty Tax and DCBank partnership is set to launch in time for 2025 tax preparation within Liberty Tax's Canadian locations, providing clients with a convenient solution for receiving their tax refund. For more information about the partnership and the services offered, please visit www.libertytax.ca and www.dcbank.ca

About Liberty Tax

Since 1997, Liberty Tax has helped millions of tax filers. Liberty Tax has 2,200+ retail branches and 12,000+ tax professionals across the United States and Canada. The Liberty Tax mission is to be trusted locally and respected nationally as the best choice for professional tax services.

About Digital Commerce Bank

Digital Commerce Bank is a Schedule 1 Canadian Bank focused on technology and delivering robust and secure payment technologies. DCBank's technology-driven platform provides innovative payment and banking solutions to its corporate clients, enabling businesses to offer their own financial and payment solutions. DCBank's proprietary banking-as-a-service and payment solutions, as well as straightforward APIs, offer clients efficiency, flexibility, and convenience when it comes to integrating services directly to a business' product. DCBank is a member of Payments Canada, and is a principle member of Interac®, Visa® and Mastercard®.

For more information about Digital Commerce Bank, please visit www.dcbank.ca

