Zoe Financial: Zoe Wealth Reveals Latest Features Aimed at Transforming Wealth Management

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Zoe Financial, a modern wealth platform enabling RIAs to scale efficiently, is proud to share an exciting new solution. With tax-aware investment solutions, Zoe allows advisors to provide an outstanding client experience and manage a growing volume of mass-affluent accounts without expanding headcount.

"From the start, we've listened carefully to feedback from advisors and clients," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, Zoe's Founder & CEO. "We're developing a scalable solution for a wider range of clients to gain access to investment management through their planning-centric advisors."

Key 2024 Platform Releases

Tax-Efficient Rebalancer for Portfolio Optimization

This feature optimizes asset allocation to keep client portfolios aligned with goals, risk profiles, and changing market conditions without additional workload for advisors. Integrated tax-loss harvesting minimizes tax liabilities, enhancing after-tax returns and optimizing portfolios.

Fractional Trading Expands Access to Diversified Portfolios

Through Zoe's platform, advisors can purchase fractions of shares for clients, enabling optimized and diversified portfolios at any investment level. This gives clients access to investment strategies that might have otherwise been out of their reach. "This shift helps democratize access to premium investment solutions. RIAs can now provide every client with the same level of personalized investment management, regardless of their starting point," said Rajesh Gaur, CFA, Zoe's VP of Investment Solutions.

Outsourced Workforce To Streamline RIA Operations

"We don't deliver software that needs managing; we deliver a workforce that drives results," said Alex Kemp, Zoe's VP of Business Development. Firms adopting Zoe's platform gain a workforce that manages essential administrative tasks (like daily data validation and rebalancing) behind the scenes. With these time-consuming tasks handled, advisors can focus on what they do best - providing strategic guidance and building strong relationships with their clients.

White-labeled Platform to Strengthen Client Relationships

The white-labeled platform allows firms to customize the interface to reflect their brand identity while leveraging Zoe's tech. This approach helps RIAs build stronger client relationships under their brand, fostering loyalty and a seamless client experience.

These new releases contributed to Zoe's recognition as a 2024 finalist in WealthManagement.com's Industry Awards and the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards-highlighting the platform's continued innovation efforts.

"We've seen how automation significantly reduces back-office workload, enabling advisors to focus on high-level planning," said Dillon Ferguson, CFP®, Zoe's VP of Product. "Results speak for themselves, and the team is excited to continue expanding these capabilities in the coming months."

Request a demo: https://zoefin.com/wealth-platform

About Zoe

Zoe aims to help grow and protect wealth through exceptional client experience and innovative technology for independent RIAs and individuals. Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, and commission-free fractional trading into one cohesive advisory experience.

Disclosures:

Zoe Financial doesn't offer tax or legal advice. Consult with an attorney for legal advice and a qualified tax professional for tax advice. The 2024 WealthManagement.com Industry Award is awarded by WealthManagement.com, and the 2024 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards is awarded by ThinkAdvisor. Zoe didn't compensate WealthManagement.com or ThinkAdvisor for being finalists, nor would compensation apply if Zoe is chosen as a winner.

Contact Information

Carolina Padilla

Marketing Manager

marketing@zoefin.com

(213) 325-6697

SOURCE: Zoe Financial

View the original press release on newswire.com.