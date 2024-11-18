Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - A strong and healthy construction sector is the key to a solid Canadian economy. But outdated procurement strategies, labour shortages, and lack of adequate investment are preventing the industry from realizing its full potential. Tomorrow, construction leaders from across the country will be on Parliament Hill advocating for urgent intervention from the federal government.

As part of the Canadian Construction Association's annual Hill Day, Canada's construction industry is calling on the federal government to:

Invest in long-term infrastructure, with a focus on housing, transportation, and trade-enabling projects.

Grow the construction workforce to address critical labour shortages.

Modernize procurement processes and cut unnecessary red tape.

Construction contributes $162 billion annually to Canada's GDP and employs over 1.6 million Canadians. Supporting construction means supporting job creation, trade, critical infrastructure, productivity and growth.

"It's not promises that build the economy - it's construction. It drives growth, creates jobs, and builds and maintains the essential infrastructure we all depend on," says Rodrigue Gilbert, CCA President. "To secure Canada's future, we need to invest in infrastructure, expand our workforce, and modernize procurement. Together, we can build a stronger, more resilient Canada."

Canada's builders are asking for substantial changes in how the federal government approaches infrastructure investment, workforce development, and procurement. By cutting red tape, collaborating on a long-term vision for infrastructure, and addressing labour challenges, we can deliver the projects Canadians need for a stronger future.

About CCA

Across Canada, CCA represents more than 18,000 member firms drawn from 64 local and provincial integrated partner associations. CCA gives voice to the public policy, legal and standards development goals of contractors, suppliers and allied business professionals working in, or with, Canada's institutional, commercial, industrial, civil, and multi-residential construction industry.

The construction sector is one of Canada's largest employers and a major contributor to the country's economic success. The industry, 91 per cent of which is made up of small and medium enterprises, employs more than 1.6 million Canadians and contributes 7.5 per cent of Canada's Gross Domestic Product.

