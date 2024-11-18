Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.11.2024 15:58 Uhr
Ten10 Strengthens AWS Cloud Services Leadership with Acquisition of The Scale Factory

Acquisition Expands B2B SaaS Capabilities and Accelerates Cloud, DevOps and Automation Service Portfolio

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2024, a leading IT Consulting and Recruit, Train, Deploy company for Automation, Quality Engineering and Cloud & DevOps services, today announced it has acquired The Scale Factory, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner specialising in B2B SaaS and offering infrastructure improvements, migrations and support.

The acquisition will enable Ten10 to accelerate its growth strategy and solidify its position as a market leader in Cloud, DevOps, QE and Automation professional services, adding complementary capabilities to Ten10's existing expertise in cloud services, and enabling a broader portfolio of best-in-class solutions and services for AWS, particularly for ambitious B2B SaaS businesses that are looking to grow and scale quickly.

"This acquisition is an important milestone in Ten10's strategic plan to expand our capabilities and extend our reach in the cloud computing market," said Richard Frodin, CEO. "The Scale Factory's innovative technology and talented team will complement our existing strengths, allow us to deliver even more value to our customers, and enhance our ability to develop the next generation of tech talent through our Academy."

Commenting on the announcement, Jon Topper, CEO, The Scale Factory, adds: "We are extremely proud of the achievements of The Scale Factory with strong values around technical excellence and customer satisfaction. This acquisition is a natural fit for both organisations and will provide clear benefits to our customers through the extended capability and reach of Ten10. I am very excited by this next stage in our evolution."

About Ten10

Ten10 addresses the critical shortage of skilled tech professionals through innovative solutions. The Ten10 Tech Academy identifies and transforms high-potential individuals into expert technologists, and through our Recruit-Train-Deploy model we are then able to provide clients with diverse, culturally-aligned talent equipped with the latest skills.

Ten10's expert Consulting practice offers elite consultancy services in Quality Engineering, Cloud & DevOps, AI, Automation and Business Analysis. Our many years of Consulting experience empowers our ability to develop the next generation of tech talent, and this powerful combination of capabilities ensures comprehensive solutions to today's tech challenges.

About The Scale Factory

The Scale Factory is a cloud infrastructure consultancy and AWS Advanced Consulting Partner based in London, UK. Their team of experienced consultants works to deliver well-architected cloud solutions for businesses of all sizes across a range of market sectors.

Media Contact

Email: Ten10@championcomms.com

Phone: +44 20 7030 3818


