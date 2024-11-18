DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 18-Nov-2024 / 17:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 18 November 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 18 November 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 99,092 Highest price paid per share: 128.00p Lowest price paid per share: 125.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 126.7366p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 331,330,814 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (331,330,814) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 126.7366p 99,092

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 2449 128.00 08:17:59 00310781346TRLO1 XLON 1521 128.00 08:43:01 00310806131TRLO1 XLON 1514 127.50 08:49:15 00310812218TRLO1 XLON 200 128.00 08:49:15 00310812219TRLO1 XLON 486 128.00 08:49:15 00310812220TRLO1 XLON 580 128.00 08:49:15 00310812221TRLO1 XLON 1514 128.00 08:56:34 00310819646TRLO1 XLON 1528 128.00 08:56:34 00310819647TRLO1 XLON 500 127.50 09:05:08 00310829274TRLO1 XLON 1031 127.50 09:05:08 00310829275TRLO1 XLON 20 127.50 09:14:09 00310840182TRLO1 XLON 1527 127.50 09:14:09 00310840183TRLO1 XLON 1504 127.00 09:21:17 00310849928TRLO1 XLON 752 127.00 09:21:17 00310849929TRLO1 XLON 1509 126.50 09:21:17 00310849930TRLO1 XLON 755 126.00 09:25:41 00310854752TRLO1 XLON 754 126.00 09:25:41 00310854753TRLO1 XLON 733 126.00 10:14:23 00310909481TRLO1 XLON 38 126.00 10:14:23 00310909482TRLO1 XLON 283 126.50 10:50:59 00310910644TRLO1 XLON 660 126.50 10:50:59 00310910645TRLO1 XLON 660 126.50 10:50:59 00310910646TRLO1 XLON 1511 126.00 10:52:59 00310910712TRLO1 XLON 755 126.00 10:52:59 00310910713TRLO1 XLON 775 126.50 11:30:35 00310911419TRLO1 XLON 774 126.50 11:30:35 00310911420TRLO1 XLON 25 126.50 11:30:46 00310911427TRLO1 XLON 50 126.50 11:30:46 00310911428TRLO1 XLON 368 126.50 12:02:15 00310912221TRLO1 XLON 3489 126.50 12:02:15 00310912222TRLO1 XLON 4569 126.50 12:46:07 00310913399TRLO1 XLON 3197 126.00 13:02:36 00310914206TRLO1 XLON 585 126.00 13:02:36 00310914207TRLO1 XLON 25 126.00 13:02:36 00310914208TRLO1 XLON 560 126.00 13:02:36 00310914209TRLO1 XLON 202 126.00 13:02:36 00310914210TRLO1 XLON 2269 126.00 13:11:11 00310914530TRLO1 XLON 756 126.00 13:11:11 00310914531TRLO1 XLON 2989 126.00 13:24:36 00310914951TRLO1 XLON 2978 125.50 13:24:46 00310914954TRLO1 XLON 6404 125.50 13:24:46 00310914955TRLO1 XLON 6 126.50 13:25:13 00310914972TRLO1 XLON 830 126.50 13:25:13 00310914973TRLO1 XLON 823 126.50 13:25:31 00310914989TRLO1 XLON 110 126.50 13:25:49 00310914995TRLO1 XLON 699 126.50 13:25:49 00310914996TRLO1 XLON 377 126.50 13:29:31 00310915080TRLO1 XLON 427 126.50 13:29:31 00310915081TRLO1 XLON 805 126.00 13:39:33 00310915376TRLO1 XLON 1391 126.50 13:57:52 00310916072TRLO1 XLON 4071 126.00 14:23:27 00310916979TRLO1 XLON 1618 126.50 14:40:20 00310917677TRLO1 XLON 808 126.50 14:40:20 00310917678TRLO1 XLON 809 126.50 14:40:20 00310917679TRLO1 XLON 759 126.50 14:48:09 00310917898TRLO1 XLON 758 126.50 14:48:09 00310917899TRLO1 XLON 1826 127.50 15:31:31 00310919381TRLO1 XLON 1747 127.50 15:31:34 00310919382TRLO1 XLON 1624 127.50 15:36:02 00310919518TRLO1 XLON 1084 127.50 15:36:05 00310919519TRLO1 XLON 1976 127.50 15:37:30 00310919547TRLO1 XLON 1488 127.00 15:41:13 00310919665TRLO1 XLON 581 127.00 15:45:12 00310919817TRLO1 XLON 222 127.00 15:53:34 00310920049TRLO1 XLON 581 127.00 15:53:34 00310920050TRLO1 XLON 803 127.00 15:53:34 00310920051TRLO1 XLON 839 127.00 16:09:38 00310920548TRLO1 XLON 3945 127.00 16:10:39 00310920591TRLO1 XLON 85 127.00 16:10:39 00310920592TRLO1 XLON 27 127.00 16:10:39 00310920593TRLO1 XLON

