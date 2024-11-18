Anzeige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Nov-2024 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
18 November 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               18 November 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      99,092 
Highest price paid per share:         128.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          125.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 126.7366p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 331,330,814 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (331,330,814) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      126.7366p                    99,092

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
2449              128.00          08:17:59         00310781346TRLO1     XLON 
1521              128.00          08:43:01         00310806131TRLO1     XLON 
1514              127.50          08:49:15         00310812218TRLO1     XLON 
200              128.00          08:49:15         00310812219TRLO1     XLON 
486              128.00          08:49:15         00310812220TRLO1     XLON 
580              128.00          08:49:15         00310812221TRLO1     XLON 
1514              128.00          08:56:34         00310819646TRLO1     XLON 
1528              128.00          08:56:34         00310819647TRLO1     XLON 
500              127.50          09:05:08         00310829274TRLO1     XLON 
1031              127.50          09:05:08         00310829275TRLO1     XLON 
20               127.50          09:14:09         00310840182TRLO1     XLON 
1527              127.50          09:14:09         00310840183TRLO1     XLON 
1504              127.00          09:21:17         00310849928TRLO1     XLON 
752              127.00          09:21:17         00310849929TRLO1     XLON 
1509              126.50          09:21:17         00310849930TRLO1     XLON 
755              126.00          09:25:41         00310854752TRLO1     XLON 
754              126.00          09:25:41         00310854753TRLO1     XLON 
733              126.00          10:14:23         00310909481TRLO1     XLON 
38               126.00          10:14:23         00310909482TRLO1     XLON 
283              126.50          10:50:59         00310910644TRLO1     XLON 
660              126.50          10:50:59         00310910645TRLO1     XLON 
660              126.50          10:50:59         00310910646TRLO1     XLON 
1511              126.00          10:52:59         00310910712TRLO1     XLON 
755              126.00          10:52:59         00310910713TRLO1     XLON 
775              126.50          11:30:35         00310911419TRLO1     XLON 
774              126.50          11:30:35         00310911420TRLO1     XLON 
25               126.50          11:30:46         00310911427TRLO1     XLON 
50               126.50          11:30:46         00310911428TRLO1     XLON 
368              126.50          12:02:15         00310912221TRLO1     XLON 
3489              126.50          12:02:15         00310912222TRLO1     XLON 
4569              126.50          12:46:07         00310913399TRLO1     XLON 
3197              126.00          13:02:36         00310914206TRLO1     XLON 
585              126.00          13:02:36         00310914207TRLO1     XLON 
25               126.00          13:02:36         00310914208TRLO1     XLON 
560              126.00          13:02:36         00310914209TRLO1     XLON 
202              126.00          13:02:36         00310914210TRLO1     XLON 
2269              126.00          13:11:11         00310914530TRLO1     XLON 
756              126.00          13:11:11         00310914531TRLO1     XLON 
2989              126.00          13:24:36         00310914951TRLO1     XLON 
2978              125.50          13:24:46         00310914954TRLO1     XLON 
6404              125.50          13:24:46         00310914955TRLO1     XLON 
6               126.50          13:25:13         00310914972TRLO1     XLON 
830              126.50          13:25:13         00310914973TRLO1     XLON 
823              126.50          13:25:31         00310914989TRLO1     XLON 
110              126.50          13:25:49         00310914995TRLO1     XLON 
699              126.50          13:25:49         00310914996TRLO1     XLON 
377              126.50          13:29:31         00310915080TRLO1     XLON 
427              126.50          13:29:31         00310915081TRLO1     XLON 
805              126.00          13:39:33         00310915376TRLO1     XLON 
1391              126.50          13:57:52         00310916072TRLO1     XLON 
4071              126.00          14:23:27         00310916979TRLO1     XLON 
1618              126.50          14:40:20         00310917677TRLO1     XLON 
808              126.50          14:40:20         00310917678TRLO1     XLON 
809              126.50          14:40:20         00310917679TRLO1     XLON 
759              126.50          14:48:09         00310917898TRLO1     XLON 
758              126.50          14:48:09         00310917899TRLO1     XLON 
1826              127.50          15:31:31         00310919381TRLO1     XLON 
1747              127.50          15:31:34         00310919382TRLO1     XLON 
1624              127.50          15:36:02         00310919518TRLO1     XLON 
1084              127.50          15:36:05         00310919519TRLO1     XLON 
1976              127.50          15:37:30         00310919547TRLO1     XLON 
1488              127.00          15:41:13         00310919665TRLO1     XLON 
581              127.00          15:45:12         00310919817TRLO1     XLON 
222              127.00          15:53:34         00310920049TRLO1     XLON 
581              127.00          15:53:34         00310920050TRLO1     XLON 
803              127.00          15:53:34         00310920051TRLO1     XLON 
839              127.00          16:09:38         00310920548TRLO1     XLON 
3945              127.00          16:10:39         00310920591TRLO1     XLON 
85               127.00          16:10:39         00310920592TRLO1     XLON 
27               127.00          16:10:39         00310920593TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2024 12:10 ET (17:10 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
