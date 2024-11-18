BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tuya Inc. (TUYA):Earnings: -$4.37 million in Q3 vs. -$4.91 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q3 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Tuya Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.14 million or $0.04 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $81.62 million in Q3 vs. $61.09 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX