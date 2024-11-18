BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled RMB6.765 billion, or RMB9.93 per share. This compares with RMB4.615 billion, or RMB6.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, Trip.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB5.963 billion or RMB8.75 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to RMB15.900 billion from RMB13.751 billion last year.Trip.com Group Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): RMB6.765 Bln. vs. RMB4.615 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB9.93 vs. RMB6.84 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB15.900 Bln vs. RMB13.751 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX