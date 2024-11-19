Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Rekordumsatz im 3. Quartal, bald schon digitaler Marktführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QP3P | ISIN: CA7736671008 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKLAND RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKLAND RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
19.11.2024 00:26 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rockland Resources Ltd.: Rockland Resources Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) announces that the Company intends to proceed with a consolidation of the fully paid and issued common shares of the Company on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for each five (5) pre-consolidation common shares issued and outstanding (the "Consolidation").

The Company currently has 73,897,787 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Accordingly, once the consolidation is effective, the Company will have approximately 14,779,557 shares issued and outstanding, assuming there are no other changes in the issued capital of the Company.

The Company intends to also proceed with consolidating its outstanding options and warrants on a ratio of five (5) to one (1), with the result that each consolidated option and warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of five (5) times its original exercise price.

The Consolidation is being proposed in order to provide the Company with increased flexibility to seek additional financing opportunities and is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). The Company will not change its name or ticker symbol as part of the Consolidation.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.
Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael England, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:
Mike England
Email: mike@engcom.ca

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDARPLUS.CA).

SOURCE: Rockland Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.