In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 11 to November 15, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 11/11/2024 432,330 57.251985 24,751,750.55 XPAR 11/11/2024 256,999 57.271236 14,718,650.28 CEUX 11/11/2024 35,378 57.268451 2,026,043.25 TQEX 11/11/2024 26,254 57.268780 1,503,534.56 AQEU 12/11/2024 425,674 56.391328 24,004,322.18 XPAR 12/11/2024 274,183 56.404143 15,465,057.10 CEUX 12/11/2024 36,430 56.417318 2,055,282.90 TQEX 12/11/2024 26,136 56.447746 1,475,318.30 AQEU 13/11/2024 456,280 55.722357 25,424,997.00 XPAR 13/11/2024 251,941 55.754822 14,046,925.68 CEUX 13/11/2024 36,231 55.697898 2,017,990.54 TQEX 13/11/2024 27,111 55.699918 1,510,080.49 AQEU 14/11/2024 450,702 57.068559 25,720,913.84 XPAR 14/11/2024 244,900 57.023296 13,965,005.09 CEUX 14/11/2024 33,158 57.069860 1,892,322.42 TQEX 14/11/2024 24,910 57.074105 1,421,715.95 AQEU 15/11/2024 481,081 57.600897 27,710,697.18 XPAR 15/11/2024 225,000 57.526484 12,943,458.98 CEUX 15/11/2024 20,441 57.575570 1,176,902.22 TQEX 15/11/2024 20,302 57.576885 1,168,925.92 AQEU Total 3,785,441 56.796525 214,999,894.43

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

