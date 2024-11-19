Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 11 to November 15, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
11/11/2024
432,330
57.251985
24,751,750.55
XPAR
11/11/2024
256,999
57.271236
14,718,650.28
CEUX
11/11/2024
35,378
57.268451
2,026,043.25
TQEX
11/11/2024
26,254
57.268780
1,503,534.56
AQEU
12/11/2024
425,674
56.391328
24,004,322.18
XPAR
12/11/2024
274,183
56.404143
15,465,057.10
CEUX
12/11/2024
36,430
56.417318
2,055,282.90
TQEX
12/11/2024
26,136
56.447746
1,475,318.30
AQEU
13/11/2024
456,280
55.722357
25,424,997.00
XPAR
13/11/2024
251,941
55.754822
14,046,925.68
CEUX
13/11/2024
36,231
55.697898
2,017,990.54
TQEX
13/11/2024
27,111
55.699918
1,510,080.49
AQEU
14/11/2024
450,702
57.068559
25,720,913.84
XPAR
14/11/2024
244,900
57.023296
13,965,005.09
CEUX
14/11/2024
33,158
57.069860
1,892,322.42
TQEX
14/11/2024
24,910
57.074105
1,421,715.95
AQEU
15/11/2024
481,081
57.600897
27,710,697.18
XPAR
15/11/2024
225,000
57.526484
12,943,458.98
CEUX
15/11/2024
20,441
57.575570
1,176,902.22
TQEX
15/11/2024
20,302
57.576885
1,168,925.92
AQEU
Total
3,785,441
56.796525
214,999,894.43
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
