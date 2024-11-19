WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Antitrust officials from the U.S. Department of Justice are planning to ask a judge to compel Alphabet Inc.'s Google to divest its Chrome browser, marking a historic step in the ongoing battle to rein in one of the world's largest tech companies, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.According to the report, the DOJ will ask the judge, who ruled in August that Google had illegally monopolized the search market, to implement additional measures related to artificial intelligence (AI) and Google's Android operating system.In addition, antitrust officials, along with several states participating in the case, are expected to recommend data licensing requirements to be imposed by federal judge Amit Mehta, the report said.If Judge Mehta accepts these recommendations, it could significantly reshape both the online search market and the rapidly developing AI industry, the report said.Additionally, Google has been using Chrome to drive users toward its flagship AI product, Gemini, which has the potential to evolve from a simple answer bot to a more interactive assistant following users throughout the web.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX