BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE, DLVHF.OB) announced the pricing for initial public offering of about 3.49 billion shares of Talabat Holding, with a price range of AED 1.50 to AED 1.60 or US$0.41 to US$0.44 per share. The offering will begin on November 19, 2024, and is scheduled to close on November 28, 2024.Depending on the final offer price, Delivery Hero expects to raise between AED 5.2 billion and AED 5.6 billion (or between US$1.4 billion and US$1.5 billion) from the sale of these shares. The final offer price is expected to be announced on November 29, 2024.Talabat shares are expected to start trading on the Dubai Financial Market on December 10, 2024.Delivery Hero SE announced on November 10, 2024 that it would pursue an initial public offering of 15% of the total issued shares of Talabat Holding plc and indirectly held by Delivery Hero with the target to list all shares of Talabat on the Dubai Financial Market in mid-December 2024.