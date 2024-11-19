OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The U.S. dollar fell to a 4-day low of 1.2689 against the pound, from a recent high of 1.2666.Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the greenback edged down to 1.061 and 0.8827 from recent highs of 1.0583 and 0.8840, respectively.Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the greenback advanced to 153.95 and 1.4009 from recent highs of 154.62 and 1.4030, respectively.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.29 against the pound, 1.08 against the euro, 0.86 against the franc, 151.00 against the yen and 1.38 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX