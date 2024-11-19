CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The Australian dollar rose to 6-day highs of 0.6525 against the U.S. dollar and 1.6248 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6507 and 1.6283, respectively.The aussie advanced to a 1-week high of 0.9140 against the Canadian dollar, from Monday's closing value of 0.9119.Against the yen, the aussie edged up to 100.63 from a recent low of 100.16.The aussie advanced to 1.1060 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1038.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.66 against the greenback, 1.61 against the euro, 0.92 against the loonie, 103.00 against the yen and 1.11 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX