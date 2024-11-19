BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The NZ dollar rose to a 6-day high of 0.5901 against the U.S. dollar, from a recent low of 0.5878.Against the yen and the euro, the edged up to 91.00 and 1.7963 from recent lows of 90.62 and 1.8016, respectively.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.60 against the greenback, 92.00 against the yen and 1.78 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX