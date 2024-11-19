Syncron Appoints Claire Rychlewski as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Revenue Growth in Burgeoning Aftermarket Service Lifecycle Management Market

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron, the leading provider of aftermarket service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions, announced today that Claire Rychlewski has joined the Syncron executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Claire will lead all aspects of the company's sales, customer success, marketing, and strategic partnerships.

"As Syncron continues to provide equipment manufacturers with the complete operating platform for their entire service lifecycle needs, I'm thrilled to add Claire to our leadership team," said Fritz Neumeyer, CEO at Syncron. "Her experience building world-class global Sales & Strategic Customer Management organizations will deliver significant impact for Syncron and for our customers as we continue to support their Aftermarket and Services transformations with AI-driven technologies."

Claire is an experienced senior tech industry executive with more than 20 years' experience delivering growth with strong "customer first" focused teams to the Automotive, Pharma, CPG, Aerospace & Defense, and Manufacturing industries.

Previously, as Chief Sales Officer at Kinaxis, she led the Kinaxis sales, business consultants and industry practice teams during a period of significant growth for their business. She is passionate about building strong diverse teams and partnerships to create real business impact for customers and the people working in supply chain. Prior to joining Kinaxis in 2018, Claire held a number of senior positions at GT Nexus and Oracle.

Commenting on her new position at Syncron, Claire said, "Over the last decade, working in supply chain, I have seen firsthand the significant impact that bridging disconnected silos can have on shareholder value. Joining Syncron presents an exciting opportunity as we start to revolutionize the aftermarket with our SLM platform. Syncron's renowned expertise combined with cutting edge AI capabilities will reshape manufacturers' perspectives, unveiling the untapped potential data offers for customers and the bottom line."

Claire comes from England and now lives in Nantes, France. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with Honors in Economics/Politics/Accounting from the University of Manchester along with a post-graduate certificate from the University of Cambridge's Institute for Sustainability Leadership. In addition to sustainability, Claire is passionate about diversity in the workplace, Women in Tech and STEM education.

About Syncron:

Syncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by optimizing aftermarket profitability, increasing customer loyalty and enabling the transition to Servitization. Syncron aligns all aftermarket services with its Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) platform, helping companies differentiate themselves through exceptional aftermarket experiences while driving significant revenue growth. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in AI/ML-driven aftermarket service lifecycle management SaaS solutions. For more, visit www.syncron.com .

