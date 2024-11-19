Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.11.2024 08:19 Uhr
Essity expands its athletics tape production in France

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity is expanding its production of athletics tape by investing in a new production line for Leukotape K. The investment enables a significant increase in production capacity to meet the growing global demand.

Leukotape K is an elastic kinesiology tape which has been successfully used for many years to relieve pain, treat swelling and discomfort and improve function for athletes and patients in both daily practice and in hospitals. Leukotape K is sold in more than 90 countries around the world.

The new fully automated production line is located at Essity's site in Vibraye, France and will fivefold the production capacity of Leukotape K. The investment amounted to EUR 1m.

"We are proud to announce that we are expanding the production at our Vibraye site, dedicated to producing high-quality medical solutions. Leukotape K enables recovery from injury and is managing pain during demanding sports for amateur and professional athletes around the world", says Ulrika Kolsrud, President Health & Medical, Essity.

The production facility in France can annually produce more than 10 million m2 (or about 1 400 football fields) of elastic adhesive tape under Essity's brands Actimove, Leukoplast and Tensoplast.

Essity is the world's third largest player within non-invasive orthopedic products. Solutions are offered for skeletal, muscular and joint injuries as well as for chronic conditions such as arthritis. The product assortment includes products such as casts, splints, braces support products and athletic tapes.

For further information, please contact:
Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Director, +46 709 42 63 88, karl.stoltz@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-expands-its-athletics-tape-production-in-france,c4068038

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4068038/3120121.pdf

Essity expands its athletics tape production in France

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/leukotape-k-by-actimove-sports,c3352839

Leukotape K by Actimove Sports

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/machine-leukotape-k,c3352865

Machine Leukotape K

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-expands-its-athletics-tape-production-in-france-302309572.html

