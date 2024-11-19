DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 19-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Monday, 18 November 2024, it purchased a total of 134,032 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 18/11/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 134,032 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.50 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.55 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.5212

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 214,238,342 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 214,238,342 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 500 4.5200 08:02:00 1J4XA866K Euronext Dublin 522 4.5450 08:32:02 1J4XA87K8 Euronext Dublin 428 4.5450 08:32:02 1J4XA87KA Euronext Dublin 352 4.5400 09:03:39 1J4XA88OF Euronext Dublin 1,753 4.5500 09:18:41 1J4XA894D Euronext Dublin 1,557 4.5300 10:18:16 1J4XA8AIJ Euronext Dublin 2,177 4.5300 10:18:16 1J4XA8AIK Euronext Dublin 2,210 4.5200 10:20:36 1J4XA8AK3 Euronext Dublin 3,941 4.5200 10:20:36 1J4XA8AK4 Euronext Dublin 3,572 4.5100 10:20:41 1J4XA8AK7 Euronext Dublin 3,227 4.5100 10:20:41 1J4XA8AK8 Euronext Dublin 3,082 4.5100 10:21:01 1J4XA8AKH Euronext Dublin 4,603 4.5100 10:21:01 1J4XA8AKI Euronext Dublin 1,711 4.5100 10:21:11 1J4XA8AKR Euronext Dublin 4,826 4.5400 10:54:14 1J4XA8B53 Euronext Dublin 2,543 4.5400 10:54:14 1J4XA8B54 Euronext Dublin 6 4.5400 10:54:14 1J4XA8B55 Euronext Dublin 717 4.5400 10:54:14 1J4XA8B57 Euronext Dublin 3,940 4.5400 10:54:14 1J4XA8B58 Euronext Dublin 2,997 4.5400 10:54:14 1J4XA8B59 Euronext Dublin 2,199 4.5300 10:57:06 1J4XA8B7A Euronext Dublin 4,602 4.5300 10:57:06 1J4XA8B7B Euronext Dublin 4,646 4.5250 10:57:16 1J4XA8B7R Euronext Dublin 2,499 4.5250 10:57:16 1J4XA8B7Q Euronext Dublin 5,768 4.5200 11:13:09 1J4XA8BIL Euronext Dublin 900 4.5200 11:13:09 1J4XA8BIK Euronext Dublin 1,020 4.5200 11:22:30 1J4XA8BO1 Euronext Dublin 358 4.5200 11:22:30 1J4XA8BO2 Euronext Dublin 146 4.5200 11:22:30 1J4XA8BO3 Euronext Dublin 26 4.5200 11:22:30 1J4XA8BO4 Euronext Dublin 550 4.5400 11:45:37 1J4XA8C2L Euronext Dublin 5,416 4.5500 12:33:56 1J4XA8CUL Euronext Dublin 5,490 4.5400 12:33:56 1J4XA8CUO Euronext Dublin 100 4.5300 12:48:54 1J4XA8D0F Euronext Dublin 282 4.5300 12:48:54 1J4XA8D0G Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)