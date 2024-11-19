Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
19.11.24
08:04 Uhr
4,515 Euro
-0,095
-2,06 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5104,62009:12
Dow Jones News
19.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Monday, 18 November 2024, it purchased 
a total of 134,032 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. 
Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme 
announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 18/11/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   134,032 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.50 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.55 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.5212

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 214,238,342 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 214,238,342 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
500              4.5200         08:02:00         1J4XA866K        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
522              4.5450         08:32:02         1J4XA87K8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
428              4.5450         08:32:02         1J4XA87KA        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
352              4.5400         09:03:39         1J4XA88OF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,753             4.5500         09:18:41         1J4XA894D        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,557             4.5300         10:18:16         1J4XA8AIJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,177             4.5300         10:18:16         1J4XA8AIK        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,210             4.5200         10:20:36         1J4XA8AK3        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,941             4.5200         10:20:36         1J4XA8AK4        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,572             4.5100         10:20:41         1J4XA8AK7        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,227             4.5100         10:20:41         1J4XA8AK8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,082             4.5100         10:21:01         1J4XA8AKH        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,603             4.5100         10:21:01         1J4XA8AKI        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,711             4.5100         10:21:11         1J4XA8AKR        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,826             4.5400         10:54:14         1J4XA8B53        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,543             4.5400         10:54:14         1J4XA8B54        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
6               4.5400         10:54:14         1J4XA8B55        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
717              4.5400         10:54:14         1J4XA8B57        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,940             4.5400         10:54:14         1J4XA8B58        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,997             4.5400         10:54:14         1J4XA8B59        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,199             4.5300         10:57:06         1J4XA8B7A        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,602             4.5300         10:57:06         1J4XA8B7B        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,646             4.5250         10:57:16         1J4XA8B7R        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,499             4.5250         10:57:16         1J4XA8B7Q        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,768             4.5200         11:13:09         1J4XA8BIL        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
900              4.5200         11:13:09         1J4XA8BIK        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,020             4.5200         11:22:30         1J4XA8BO1        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
358              4.5200         11:22:30         1J4XA8BO2        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
146              4.5200         11:22:30         1J4XA8BO3        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
26              4.5200         11:22:30         1J4XA8BO4        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
550              4.5400         11:45:37         1J4XA8C2L        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,416             4.5500         12:33:56         1J4XA8CUL        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
5,490             4.5400         12:33:56         1J4XA8CUO        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
100              4.5300         12:48:54         1J4XA8D0F        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
282              4.5300         12:48:54         1J4XA8D0G        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.