AS Kalve Coffee invites you to participate in the webinar on the public offering of its shares

AS Kalve Coffee invites you to a webinar about the company's public offering of shares (IPO) for investors in Latvia and Estonia on November 21 at 16:00. In the webinar, KALVE's co-founder and chairman of the board Gatis Zemanis, the company's financial director Janis Viesturs Zegners, and KALVE's main green coffee supplier Allan Botrel from the SanCoffee cooperative in Brazil will present the company's business model, growth story, the most important market trends, and the IPO offering. To participate in the webinar, please register in advance: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/1417315995632/WN_m7YBoG5kT2uTsOjkiPpB-A. After filling out the application form, a link to the webinar and information on joining will be sent to the specified e-mail. The first time you join a Zoom webinar, you'll need to download the app. The webinar will be held in English. After the presentation, there will be a question and answer session, where everyone is invited to ask questions that interest them. We invite you to send your questions in advance by November 20, to the following e-mail: ieva.unda@nasdaq.com or ask them at the registration link. Main terms of the offering AS Kalve Coffee offers up to 250,000 shares to investors in Latvia and Estonia. The price of one share is 6.00 EUR. The offering will run from November 13 to November 29. It is planned that the shares will be admitted to trading to the Nasdaq Riga First North share list after the IPO. More information about the public offering of shares (IPO) is available here: KALVE About AS Kalve Coffee AS Kalve Coffee is a brand created by coffee professionals to develop and strengthen the culture of specialty coffee production, preparation and enjoyment in the Baltic region. Kalve Coffee started its operation at the beginning of 2019. KALVE's core values ??are excellent coffee and service quality, honesty, excellent product design and responsible behaviour in all processes. The company has obtained the B-Corp sustainability certificate and works on the principle that all parties involved are winners. The company has created the largest specialty coffee roastery in the Baltics with a production capacity of 60,000 kg per month, thus ensuring efficient coffee production. The company has its own four cafes/shops in Riga and one concept in Dusseldorf, Germany, which was opened together with partners. In 2023 the company received the "Latvian Sustainable Management Award" from the Bank of Latvia. Additional information Gatis Zemanis Chairman of the Board +371 26330322 gatis@kalvecoffee.com Legal disclaimer: The information contained in this announcement does not constitute investment advice or an offer. Any investment decision is acceptable taking into account the Information document published: KALVE ID