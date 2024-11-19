Anzeige
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
DP World and SailGP Announce Global Smart Logistics Partnership

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DP World and SailGP have announced a groundbreaking global logistics partnership, with DP World becoming SailGP's Global Smart Logistics Partner. This three-season collaboration will see DP World provide sustainable and efficient transport solutions for SailGP's events across five continents, including iconic cities such as Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, and Geneva.

Left to right: Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC; HE Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World and Sir Russell Coutts, Co-Founder and CEO of SailGP

The partnership will debut at the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, presented by P&O Marinas, this weekend (November 23-24, 2024). The event will feature the championship's largest-ever fleet of national teams racing at P&O Marinas Port Mina Rashid, highlighting innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

Andrew Thompson, Managing Director of SailGP, commented: "SailGP is one of the most complex logistical operations in sport, requiring transportation of thousands of race components across the globe. Working with a forward-thinking, industry leader like DP World ensures we can efficiently manage these challenges while reducing our environmental footprint. Together, we're setting a new standard for global logistics and bringing the excitement of SailGP to fans worldwide."

Daniel van Otterdijk, DP World's Chief Communications Officer, said: "We're proud to partner with SailGP to deliver smarter, more sustainable logistics for their global championship over the next three years. At DP World, we believe in leveraging our world-class logistics network to drive innovation, efficiency, and environmental progress. This partnership reflects our shared vision for sustainability and creating lasting impacts in sports and beyond."

DP World's global network of over 115,000 employees in 78 countries positions the company to handle SailGP's comprehensive logistics needs. The operations include transporting SailGP's 12 high-tech F50 catamarans, event equipment, and race infrastructure. These efforts will prioritize low-carbon transport methods, such as sea freight, and use optimized schedules to minimize environmental impact.

DP World will also provide carbon data tracking on a race-by-race basis, ensuring accurate reporting and further reducing the championship's carbon footprint.

In addition to logistics, DP World will enjoy branding rights at all SailGP events, including the F50 fleet, virtual racecourse graphics, and broadcast production visible in over 212 territories globally.

The partnership also supports SailGP's women's development camp in Dubai, offering bespoke training and practice racing to promote gender equity in the sport.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561560/DP_World_and_SailGP.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dp-world-and-sailgp-announce-global-smart-logistics-partnership-302309661.html

