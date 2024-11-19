DJ Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist (GIST LN) Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Nov-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Nov-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.9358 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2219399 CODE: GIST LN ISIN: LU1910939849 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1910939849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIST LN Sequence No.: 359919 EQS News ID: 2032995 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2032995&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2024 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)