Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2024) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden drill program at its flagship project, Hecla-Kilmer ("H/K"). The program conducted nearly 5,000 meters of drilling, where all core is to be assessed, sampled, split, and sent to laboratories for assays. A small crew remains at Hecla-Kilmer to conduct the remaining project activities related to the acquired cores and data.

The fully-funded drill program aimed to extend out laterally from holes such as HK24-013 that intercepted 361m of 1.0% TREO (20% was PMREOs) from bedrock surface and hole HK24-008 with 120m of 0.5% TREO and 0.20% Nb2O5" in the Pike Zone. Additional drill testing in the "South Rim" zone and more peripheral targets was also undertaken. Please see attached drill map for additional information. The Company is also reports that the program was completed without any safety incidents.

"I'm pleased with how much progress was made at H/K, and want to thank all contractors, local suppliers, communities, and First-Nations partners for their contributions in ensuring a successful drill program," commented CEO Reagan Glazier, "We remain optimistic about the future of H/K and look forward to the assays and upcoming work season next year."

Map Figure 1 - Detailed magnetics map showing drilling performed by VR Resources, and Neotech's continuation along/around the syenite intrusive complex, along with the historic winter road that remains cleared to this day.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9768/230478_bc48c38364c39a11_001full.jpg

About the Neotech Metals

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources within promising jurisdictions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The company has a diversified portfolio including its new flagship, Hecla-Kilmer, located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northway railway, along with its TREO and Foothills projects located in British Columbia. All three projects are 100% wholly-owned.

Qualified Person

Technical Information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Jared Galenzoski VP Exploration, P.Geo., and Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved all of the data and statements made for this news release.

