BH Macro Limited - Transparency Reporting

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Transparency Reporting

19 November 2024

As an investor in Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the "Master Fund"), the Company has received from State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited, the administrator of the Master Fund, an Investor Transparency Report relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund as at 30 September 2024. The report is available on the Company's website, which can be accessed at www.bhmacro.com.

