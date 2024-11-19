Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.11.2024
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
19.11.24
08:04 Uhr
4,420 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
19.11.2024
85 Leser
BH Macro Limited - Transparency Reporting

BH Macro Limited - Transparency Reporting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Transparency Reporting
19 November 2024

As an investor in Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the "Master Fund"), the Company has received from State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited, the administrator of the Master Fund, an Investor Transparency Report relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund as at 30 September 2024. The report is available on the Company's website, which can be accessed at www.bhmacro.com.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


