Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2024) - Canada's most pressing social and environmental challenges require us to scale our most innovative and impactful solutions. Creating a more sustainable financial system is key to leveraging the power of global capital markets as an engine for change, while increasing competitiveness, productivity and inclusive growth. Join us for the Sustainable Finance Forum in Ottawa on November 28th and 29th at the Rogers Centre Ottawa, where Canada's leading impact entrepreneurs, industry partners, capital providers, foundations, government, and more are coming together.

Every year, the Forum has been a catalyst for significant advancements in sustainable finance policy in Canada. Ryan Turnbull, Whitby MP, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance minister, and the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, initiated the first Forum on Parliament Hill two years ago and has worked with this year's Presenting Partners Canadian Community Economic Development Network, the Institute for Sustainable Finance, and the Table of Impact Investment Practitioners to bring the third and largest ever Forum to the Rogers Centre in Ottawa. The Forum creates multiple opportunities for constructive dialogue between policymakers, international leaders, industry partners, investors, academics, non-profit organizations on how to collectively move forward in creating a more Sustainable Financial system while learning from other jurisdictions around the world.

Participants will hear from inspiring Canadians and global experts such as Victoria Hurth, Mark Carney, Rhian-Mari Thomas, Barb Zvan, John Stackhouse, Florian Roulle, Mitzie Hunter, Arti Freeman, David Atkin, Sophie Robillard and many more.

Key Information: When: November 28th and 29th , 2024, doors open at 7:00 am . Where:

Rogers Centre Ottawa

55 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa, ON K1N 9J2

Host: Canadian CED Network, Institute for Sustainable Finance, Table of Impact Investment Practitioners



Many ministers and government officials will be present. Speakers will include (additional speakers will be announced closer to the event):

Elder Claudette Commanda, Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation ;

Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance;

UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance; Ryan Turnbull, Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Parliamentary Secretary to Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Government of Canada;

Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Parliamentary Secretary to Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Government of Canada; Victoria Hurth , Fellow of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership;

, Fellow of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership; The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources and Energy, Canada;

Minister of Natural Resources and Energy, Canada; The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Canada;

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Canada;

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Canada; The Honourable Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, Ontario;

Minister of Finance, Ontario; Mike Toye , Executive Director, Canadian Community Economic Development Network;

, Executive Director, Canadian Community Economic Development Network; Andrea Nemtin, Chief Executive Officer, Social Innovation Canada;

Chief Executive Officer, Social Innovation Canada; Barbara Zvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, University Pension Plan Ontario;

President and Chief Executive Officer, University Pension Plan Ontario; David Atkin, Chief Executive Officer, Principles for Responsible Investment;

Chief Executive Officer, Principles for Responsible Investment; Helena Viñes Fiestas, Chair of the EU Platform on Sustainable Finance;

Chair of the EU Platform on Sustainable Finance; Michael Jantzi, Member,International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB);

Member,International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB); Graham Singh , Vice-Chair of the Table of Impact Investor Practitioners;

, Vice-Chair of the Table of Impact Investor Practitioners; Andy Chisholm, Corporate Director, Royal Bank of Canada;

Corporate Director, Royal Bank of Canada; Roger Beauchemin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Addenda Capital;

President and Chief Executive Officer, Addenda Capital; Florian Roulle, Vice-President, Finance Montréal;

Vice-President, Finance Montréal; Gildas Poissonnier, Chief Sustainability Officer, Desjardins;

Chief Sustainability Officer, Desjardins; Mitzie Hunter, Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Women's Foundation;

Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Women's Foundation; Arti Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Definity Insurance Foundation;

President and Chief Executive Officer, Definity Insurance Foundation; Sophie Robillard, Vice President of Private Investments and Impact Investments - Business Support and Head of Sustainable Development, Fonds de Solidarité FTQ;

Vice President of Private Investments and Impact Investments - Business Support and Head of Sustainable Development, Fonds de Solidarité FTQ; Ehren Cory, CEO,Canada Infrastructure Bank;

CEO,Canada Infrastructure Bank; John Stackhouse, Senior Vice-President, Office of the CEO,Royal Bank of Canada.

Panels will include:

Global Leadership in Sustainable Finance.

The State of Sustainable Finance in Canada.

Capital Providers: Partners in Decarbonization and Reconciliation.

What's the Status of the Canadian oil and gas sector and where is it going?

Scaling Investment in Canada: A Consolidated Approach to a Sustainable Finance Market.

We can create economic opportunities in preserving our greatest asset: Nature.

Canada's cities can address the housing and climate crises through innovative solutions.

Cultivating Investment in Sustainable Agriculture; Climate Transition Plans - Global Policies and Canadian Progress.

Lessons Learned and the Way Forward.

More details on the program summary can be found here.

About the 2024 Sustainable Finance Forum

The Sustainable Finance Forum is Canada's pivotal event for sustainable finance, connecting policymakers, capital providers, and the best ideas for a more prosperous, greener future. For its 3rd edition on November 28th and 29th, 2024, the Summit will seek to draw a blueprint for Canada to join world leaders in sustainable finance. It aims to highlight how far Canada has come and what steps it needs to take next. To learn more about the Sustainable Finance Forum, visit: www.sustainablefinanceforum.ca/.

About the Canadian CED Network

The Canadian CED Network is made up of members throughout Canada, including organizations, networks, and individuals, who use participatory, democratic, innovative, and entrepreneurial strategies that challenge the status quo and build alternatives. We believe that community economies can be sites of transformation and our strategies draw inspiration from these approaches.

About the Institute for Sustainable Finance

The Institute for Sustainable Finance was launched in 2019 as the first-ever cross-cutting and collaborative hub in Canada that fuses academia, the private sector, and government with the singular focus of increasing Canada's sustainable finance capacity. The institute's mission is to align mainstream financial markets with Canada's transition to a prosperous sustainable economy.

About the Table of Impact Investment Practitioners

The Table of Impact Investment Practitioners is a community of practice for social finance intermediaries. In close collaboration with Quebec's CAP Finance, the Table encompasses a pan-Canadian, pan-sector network, comprising community loan funds, worker coops, social enterprise funds, values-based financial institutions, Indigenous-led investment firms, and microloan funds spearheaded by and serving racialized, underserved and vulnerable communities.

