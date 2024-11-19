BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled RMB1.045 billion, or RMB1.97 per share. This compares with RMB1.208 billion, or RMB2.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, Vipshop Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB1.310 billion or RMB2.47 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.2% to RMB20.675 billion from RMB22.765 billion last year.Vipshop Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): RMB1.045 Bln. vs. RMB1.208 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB1.97 vs. RMB2.19 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB20.675 Bln vs. RMB22.765 Bln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: RMB31.2 -RMB32.9 BlnCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX