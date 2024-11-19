Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.11.2024
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
19.11.2024 11:31 Uhr
TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19


TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited110.44 GG00B90J5Z9515th November 2024

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 15th November 2024

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519

Date: 19thNovember 2024


