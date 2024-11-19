Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
Tradegate
19.11.24
12:21 Uhr
10,690 Euro
-0,170
-1,57 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,68010,70512:27
10,68010,69012:27
GlobeNewswire
19.11.2024 11:46 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Nordea Bank Abp - reduction in number of shares by the cancellation of treasury shares

Finanznachrichten News
The number of shares of Nordea Bank Abp will be reduced as per 20 November 2024.



ISIN           FI4000297767    
----------------------------------------------
Name:           Nordea Bank Abp   
----------------------------------------------
Volume before reduction: 3,505,587,395 shares
----------------------------------------------
Reduction:        4,948,980 shares  
----------------------------------------------
Volume after reduction:  3,500,638,415 shares
----------------------------------------------
Short name:        NDA DK       
----------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:       160271       
----------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.