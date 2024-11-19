CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.The euro fell to 4-day low of 1.0524 against the U.S. dollar and 0.8333 against the pound, from early highs of 1.0601 and 0.8362, respectively.Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the euro slid to nearly a 3-1/2-month low of 0.9304 and a 1-1/2-month low of 161.50 from early highs of 0.9362 and 163.81, respectively.Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro slipped to a 1-week low of 1.6217, a 6-day low of 1.7906 and a 5-day low of 1.4766 from early highs of 1.6300, 1.8016 and 1.4858, respectively.If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.04 against the greenback, 0.81 against the pound, 0.92 against the franc, 160.00 against the yen, 1.60 against the aussie, 1.76 against the kiwi and 1.46 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX