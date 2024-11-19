Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.11.2024
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045
19.11.2024 12:07 Uhr
3-2-1-GoCheck Uses AI for Background checking Now Available on Microsoft AppSource and Teams Store

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON and PRAGUE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3-2-1-Check today announced the availability of its background checking solution on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions, as well as directly through Microsoft Teams.

3-2-1-GoCheck is designed to be secure, accurate and replace the slow and manual background checks that rely on paper trails and can take weeks to complete. 3-2-1-GoCheck is built using the Microsoft AI stack for safety, accuracy and speed, and treats global compliance as a priority. Now HR Administrators, applicants, landlords, prospective tenants and anyone needing to complete a background check can use 3-2-1-GoCheck right from Microsoft Teams. Nurup Naimji, CEO of 3-2-1-GoCheck: "I wanted to fix background checking problems given my background checking experience over 20 years was dreadful. Our solution helps companies and candidates alike by eliminating HR administration and onboarding pains. By working with Microsoft and other partners, we are now able to deliver an impactful and innovative solution."

"Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business partner solutions that work with the products they already use," said Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President, Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome 3-2-1-GoCheck solution to the growing AppSource ecosystem, which now includes the Teams Store."

3-2-1-GoCheck is a global leader in providing innovative background check solutions designed to deliver impactful, human-centred results for businesses worldwide. Our mission is to use cutting-edge technology to replace cumbersome complicated processes and help 1,000,000 people move on with their lives. Committed to accessibility, 3-2-1-GoCheck ensures its product is available to everyone, offering features like voice input and being listed on the UK Government Responsible Organisations list.

3-2-1-GoCheck also supports the growth of young athletes in climbing. It is an inspiration to see young athletes fall down one day only to get up the next and be stronger. This inspiration is the partial reason why 3-2-1-GoCheck continues to grow. Do let us know if you know of a young climber that we can sponsor.

Find 3-2-1-GoCheck in Microsoft Appsource, the Teams Store or Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

We are hiring: Careers | 321GoCheck

For more information:

Nurup Naimji, CEO
nurup@321gocheck.com
44 (0)79 7999 5322

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/3-2-1-gocheck-uses-ai-for-background-checking-now-available-on-microsoft-appsource-and-teams-store-302308550.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
