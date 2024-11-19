Anzeige
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
19.11.2024 12:37 Uhr
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19

19 November 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 18 November 2024

Total AssetsExcluding current year income and expenses£48.146million
Including current year income and expenses£48.376million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses253.72p
Including current year income and expenses254.94p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)Excluding current year income and expenses254.62p
Including current year income and expenses255.72p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000


