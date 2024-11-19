Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

19 November 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 18 November 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £48.146million Including current year income and expenses £48.376million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 253.72p Including current year income and expenses 254.94p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 254.62p Including current year income and expenses 255.72p

