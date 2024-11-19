LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-India trade talks will relaunch in the new year. This was announced by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer following a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in Brazil.A new trade deal with India will support jobs and prosperity in the UK - and represent a step forward in our mission to deliver growth and opportunity across our country, Starmer said.'India is the fifth largest economy in the world and a vital trading partner for the UK. We believe there is a good deal to be done here that works for both nations,' UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said.'Whether it's lowering Indian tariffs to help British firms export to this dynamic market or boosting investment which already supports over 600,000 jobs across both countries, striking a deal is important to deliver this Government's core mission of driving economic growth'.A deal with India would boost the UK's trading relationship, worth £42 billion ($53 billion) in the 12 months to June 2024. UK exports to India are worth £16.6 billion, or $20.95 billion.The Department for Business and Trade said it will soon unveil the government's new Trade Strategy, aligned with the Industrial Strategy, to help inform future trade talks and achieve long-term sustainable, inclusive and resilient growth through trade.The UK will seek a new strategic partnership with India, including a trade agreement, as well as deepening co-operation in areas like security, education, technology, and climate change.Reynolds announced the UK's commitment to relaunching talks with Free Trade Agreement partners in July. Since then, negotiations were started with the Gulf Cooperation Council, Switzerland and South Korea. The UK is also set to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) on December 15.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX