Multitude P.L.C.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Kabele



19.11.2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kabele Kornel 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Chief Technology Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Multitude P.L.C. b) LEI 74370078YLPFWHE33716 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Financial instrument Ordinary shares b) ISIN MT0002810100 c) Nature of the transaction Receipt of a share-based incentive d) Currency EUR e) Price(s) and volume (s) and date of the transaction Date Time (UTC) Price Volume 2024-11-15 Not quantifiable 0.00 1737

f) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





