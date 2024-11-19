Altair Engineering Technology Powers Cleveland Golf's New HiBore XL Driver

Altair® HyperWorks® platform empowers Cleveland Golf to break free from traditional design limits

TROY, Mich., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, announced its latest collaboration with Cleveland Golf, a leading golf equipment manufacturer, on the design of the new HiBore XL Driver. With Altair's advanced simulation and design technology, Cleveland Golf is raising the bar for golf equipment and redefining the limits of driver design.

"Altair's technology and expertise is helping Cleveland Golf shape the future of golf - one swing at a time," said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair. "Technologies like simulation, artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and digital twin are opening a new world of possibilities for sports equipment manufacturers. Altair is excited to see how leading manufacturers like Cleveland Golf can use these tools to transform the way professionals and nonprofessionals alike play their favorite sports."

Cleveland Golf utilized an array of products within the Altair® HyperWorks® platform to craft the HiBore XL, allowing the team to perform concept evaluation, rapid design exploration, physics-based simulation and optimization, and design for manufacturing. The flexibility of the Altair HyperWorks platform allowed Cleveland Golf to explore a multitude of feasible designs-an exploration that would have been impossible with physical testing alone.

"With the HiBore XL, we sought to equip players with a driver unbound by the traditional limits of shaping, delivering exciting new performance accomplishments. Altair empowered us with the technology to do just that," said Jacob Lambeth, research engineering supervisor at Cleveland Golf. "We pride ourselves on being at the cutting edge, and today, that means embracing the market's premier simulation and design software. Collaborating with Altair helps us innovate in brand-new ways and maintain our reputation for pushing the limits of club design."

With the HiBore XL, Cleveland Golf's objective was to break free from traditional geometry to achieve new combinations of performance, while still meeting United States Golf Association (USGA) club requirements. Altair HyperWorks provided the team with the advanced design and simulation tools needed to rapidly iterate and unlock new levels of performance. In addition, the two organizations co-created a custom ribbing optimization process that helped Cleveland Golf find rib configurations that increased the HiBore XL's stiffness while saving weight. The process helped the Cleveland Golf team enhance the club's sound and improve its center of gravity and moment of inertia (MOI).

The HiBore XL is a testament to the effectiveness of Altair's best-in-class technology and the strength of the collaboration with the Cleveland Golf engineering team. By combining Cleveland Golf's vision and know-how with Altair's technology, expertise, and value-driven approach, the two built more than a driver - they built an innovative approach for success.

To learn more about Cleveland Golf's new HiBore XL driver, visit clevelandgolf.com. To learn more about the Altair HyperWorks platform, visit https://altair.com/altair-hyperworks.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

About Dunlop Sports Americas

Based in Huntington Beach, CA and Greenville, SC, Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is the North American subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. We manufacture and sell premium golf and racket sports equipment to players of all skill levels under a portfolio of brands: Dunlop, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO. DSA is also a licensed exclusive distributor of ASICS golf footwear. Our unique global sales network and infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing, and material science elevates our brands onto a global stage where we encourage players from around the world to experience our incredible products. For more information, please contact Noelle Zavaleta at noellezavaleta@clevelandgolf.com.

